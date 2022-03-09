Above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex before more snow arrives

Environment Canada is calling for a few days slightly above seasonal before more snow heads towards Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster expects a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. Clearing early in the afternoon, with wind becoming west 30 km/hr and a high of 8C.

A few clouds Wednesday with the wind becoming light late in the evening. Low -6C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 6C but a wind chill of -8C in the morning. Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low -4C.

Snow on Friday with a high 1C. Snow overnight as well and going down to a low -8C.

Saturday flurries are expected, local blowing snow and it'll be windy. High -3C.

Periods of snow or rain on Sunday, with a high 4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 4.8C and the average low is -3.6C.