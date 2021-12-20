Above average temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada is calling for slightly higher than average temperatures to start off the week leading up to Christmas.
The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 4C. Wind chill -7C.
Monday night it’s expected to be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -5C overnight.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next several days:
- Tuesday..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 3C. Wind chill -5C in the morning. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
- Thursday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 1C. Thursday night..cloudy with 40 perc ent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 1C.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 2C.
- Saturday..cloudy. High 2C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
The average temperature this time of year is 1.1C and the average low is -5.5C.