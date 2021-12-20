Above average temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is calling for slightly higher than average temperatures to start off the week leading up to Christmas.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 4C. Wind chill -7C.

Monday night it’s expected to be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -5C overnight.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 3C. Wind chill -5C in the morning. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 1C. Thursday night..cloudy with 40 perc ent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 1C.

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 2C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 2C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

The average temperature this time of year is 1.1C and the average low is -5.5C.