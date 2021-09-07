Above-seasonal conditions in Calgary this week

Another week, another wave – it's high pressure, and it's sticking around straight into the weekend. These are, to quote Environment Canada, "Benign late summer's day" conditions.

They stack up nicely.

Our long-range upper-air for now, one day out, and even five days out tell the same story. I tracked this out ten days forward, and there isn't much variance!

The only rub in the forecast comes from the U.S. Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest, coupled with this high-pressure wave, may billow smoke across the Rockies and into our area by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The image below is valid for tomorrow at 3 p.m. Since high pressure is a "subsident" force and sinks air, our air quality health index might be affected, though Environment Canada is presently less confident this smoke will fully reach the surface.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Plenty of great photos to look at today:

Rick in Milo caught this magnificent sunset:

Treena and Pat from Dillberry sent this along:

And then Richard took a lovely photo in Carburn Park:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!