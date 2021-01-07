Our next few days are the lead-up to a warming trend for the back-half of the weekend. For our next few days we again wander in the limbo between a significant ridge of high pressure and a cooler air mass up north (spoiler alert: the restraining order on arctic air continues). That limbo means temperatures will linger around the freezing mark, which still represents a boost above seasonal (our normal high is -3 C).

The benign forecast will continue beyond the next five days, with no significant shakers working across the bottom half of Alberta. Higher elevations (Hi, Lake Louise!) may see a couple centimetres of snow later in the week.

And that's it. Seriously. It'll warm up Sunday when the high pressure ridge finally billows to fruition. Longer-range models have confidence in continuing warmth through the midweek, but I'll believe it when I see it.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

For our weather photos we'll dive between a sunrise in Cochrane, taken by Alan, and a sunset, taken by Betty! Thanks for sending these pictures along!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield