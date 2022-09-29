Above-seasonal days continue for Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Morning showers were very much a thing - but the clear-out is looking spectacular heading through the weekend. Nary a cloud is expected in the sky for much of Saturday onward, with a few clearer moments amidst a layer of cloud Friday.

MORNING EDITION: We gave it a good try yesterday. For those who missed it, the primary site for recording daily high temperatures put us at 28.2 C; the secondary site at the airport registered 28.4 C. The previous record was 28.9 C.

That was our last chance at a record-break for a little while, as our temperatures have fallen out of that range for some time.

The embedded low that's stuffed full of cool air will generate some showers this morning, though our current humidity factor will disallow a good portion of that rain from even reaching the surface. It'll be a good, honest try all the same. Northern wind will become a factor leading into the afternoon, with northerly gusts picking up and sticking around until we're through Friday; 40 kilometre per hour gusts will be the mainstay, but values in the 50s are possible.

Afterward, the low moves on, and we return to the conditions set out previously; warm weather from the colossal ridge we've been under will resume, though with less gusto than we had previous.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: chance of showers, low 12 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Your pic of the day is part of a series linked to this tweet here:

Alright... I'd like @CTVCalgary's Pic of the Day tonight to hit the theme of 'Fall Colours.'

Let's see what you've got! #yyc #Calgary

Thanks to everyone who submitted!

pic.twitter.com/SSLntZv0es

Paddling today on the Glenmore Reservoir #YYC #Calgary #Fall pic.twitter.com/T0z4EALW0f

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.