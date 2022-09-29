Above-seasonal days continue for Calgary
AFTERNOON UPDATE: Morning showers were very much a thing - but the clear-out is looking spectacular heading through the weekend. Nary a cloud is expected in the sky for much of Saturday onward, with a few clearer moments amidst a layer of cloud Friday.
MORNING EDITION: We gave it a good try yesterday. For those who missed it, the primary site for recording daily high temperatures put us at 28.2 C; the secondary site at the airport registered 28.4 C. The previous record was 28.9 C.
That was our last chance at a record-break for a little while, as our temperatures have fallen out of that range for some time.
The embedded low that's stuffed full of cool air will generate some showers this morning, though our current humidity factor will disallow a good portion of that rain from even reaching the surface. It'll be a good, honest try all the same. Northern wind will become a factor leading into the afternoon, with northerly gusts picking up and sticking around until we're through Friday; 40 kilometre per hour gusts will be the mainstay, but values in the 50s are possible.
Afterward, the low moves on, and we return to the conditions set out previously; warm weather from the colossal ridge we've been under will resume, though with less gusto than we had previous.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Thursday
- Evening: chance of showers, low 12 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: clear, low 7 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, low 9 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: clear, low 7 C
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Your pic of the day is part of a series linked to this tweet here:
Alright... I'd like @CTVCalgary's Pic of the Day tonight to hit the theme of 'Fall Colours.'
Let's see what you've got! #yyc #Calgary
Thanks to everyone who submitted!September 29, 2022
Paddling today on the Glenmore Reservoir #YYC #Calgary #Fall pic.twitter.com/T0z4EALW0f— Mike O'Reilly (@CalgaryMike65) September 28, 2022
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.