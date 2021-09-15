Above seasonal temperatures expected for Windsor area
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a high of 24C. Humidex 28.
It will be partly cloudy in the evening, clearing after midnight and a low of 12 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
- Friday, sunny. High 27.
- Saturday, mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
- Sunday, mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
The average high temperature this time of year is 22C and the average low is 12C.
