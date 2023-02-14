Above seasonal temperatures expected this week in Windsor, Ont.
The calendar might read Feb. 14, but despite there being five more weeks left of winter, Windsor’s upcoming forecast will be unseasonably warm for mid-February.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor’s Valentine’s Day forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds with winds sustained at 30 km/h this morning. The high will reach 10 C, but will feel like – 7 with the wind chill in the morning.
Overnight Tuesday, skies will be mainly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h before the morning with a low of 7 C.
For the middle of the workweek, Windsor will see main cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning, before clearing in the afternoon. Wednesday will be both the windiest and warmest day of the week with sustained winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 to 70 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 16 C.
Overnight Wednesday, skies will be clear for a low of 2 C.
On Thursday, Windsor will see cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of rain, with a high of 8 C. Overnight, there will be periods of snow or rain and a low of – 5 C.
The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor is 0.3 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of 0 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 4 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 8 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High of 7 C.