Above seasonal temperatures for Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa

An unseasonably warm Thanksgiving Day is in the forecast for Ottawa, and the above normal temperatures will stick around all week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 23 C. With the humidex it will feel like 28 degrees.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

The record for warmest Oct. 11 in Ottawa history is 27.2 C, set back in 1949.

Tonight will see a few clouds, a low of 13 C.

The shortened work week begins Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 23 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A high of 19 C.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday is a mix of sun and cloud for both days. The high Thursday will be 19 C, followed by 20 C on Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C, and a low of 4 C.