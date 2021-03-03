A warm and sunny day is in the forecast for the Windsor area.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Wednesday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11C.

“A ridge of high pressure on the perimeter is keeping us mainly in the clear,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon with a high of 1 C. Thursday night is predicted to be clear with a low of -8C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 4C and a low of -6C.

The average high this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.