Above seasonal temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex on Monday.

The forecaster says it will be sunny with a high of 16 Celsius. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 Monday morning.

It will be clear but become partly cloudy late in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 4C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

Tuesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 14. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14. Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

The average temperature this time of year is 10.1C and the average low is 2.3C.