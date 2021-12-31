Above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex this New Year’s Eve

Ringing in the new year may have a spring-feel in Windsor-Essex with above seasonal temperatures, but snow is on the way.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 7 C on Friday with clouds and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle.

The evening will bring periods of rain or drizzle with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight along with fog patches and a low of 3 C.

The warm damp weather is expected to continue Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and a high of 5 C with fog patches dissipating in the morning.

However, periods of rain or possibly snow are expected to start in the late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to fall to 2C in the evening and a low of -3 C.

Here’s the forecast from Environment Canada over the next few days:

Sunday: Periods of snow and a high of 3 C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of -8 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of -6 C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C. At night, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries, low of -1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy and a high of -1 C. At night, periods of snow and a low of -5 C

Thursday: Snow and a high of -4 C

The average high for Dec. 31 is -2C. While this New Year’s Eve will be a warm one, it is not the hottest on record. In 2004 the region experienced record high temperatures at 14.3 C.