Above seasonal temperatures to last a few more days in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is calling for a few more days of above average temperatures in the Windsor area.
The forecaster says the region will reach a high of 22 Celsius on Wednesday, but the humidex will make it feel more like 25.
It will be cloudy on Wednesday morning, before clearing in the afternoon. Increasing cloudiness in the evening, with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15C.
Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week:
- Thursday, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12.
- Friday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17. Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
- Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 16.3C and the average low is 6.7C.
