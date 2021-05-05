'Absolute insanity': Arthur, Ont. family able to move into N.B. home 

An Arthur, Ont. family who moved to New Brunswick last week are now isolating in their new home.

Gwendolen Bultena and Matt Potts arrived in New Brunswick on Friday, but said the journey to their new home was anything but smooth

“Absolute insanity,” Bultena said. “This whole process has just been a rollercoaster of emotions”

The family was worried they would be denied entry into the province after New Brunswick implemented new mandatory hotel quarantine rules.

They did not have a reservation booked at a government-approved hotel or approved travel registration forms before hitting the road last Wednesday.

Fortunately, they were able to sort that before they got to the border on Friday.

“They let us through on the provision that you know we go to our hotel and that was pretty much it,” Potts said.

During their stay at a hotel, the family found out some travellers were able to isolate at home instead of going to a hotel.

“It’s not nice to have your freedom be taken away,” Bultena said. “You are a essentially a prisoner in a very lovely hotel room.”

The family paid more than $700 for their four-night hotel stay.

In a statement to CTV News, the Department of Justice and Public Safety in New Brunswick said “There may be individual cases that allow for an alternative to a specific hotel as a designated facility, such as a stand alone residence. This will be determined on a case-by-case basis, while ensuring any designated isolation site still meets the need to keep New Brunswickers safe.”

On Tuesday, the government allowed the family to finish the rest of their 10-day quarantine at home, only allowing to leave their home to get tested for COVID-19.

“They have calls set up daily and even through the night. Or the RCMP will come by and check on you in person to make sure you are where you're supposed to be, and I understand those measures,” Bultena said.

The family said while their dream move turned into a bit of nightmare, they’re happy they are now able to start the next chapter in their life.

“It does work out eventually, it’s not a smooth road, but you get there.”