'Absolute shock': Neighbours react to shooting death of Port Dover man

Neighbours are speaking out about the Port Dover man who was shot and killed by police on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto Police were executing a search warrant at a home on Port Ryerse Road around 12 p.m.

A 70-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but Toronto Police have confirmed that one their officers discharged their firearm.

The SIU has not released the man’s identity at the family’s request, but CTV News spoke to multiple neighbours who identified him as Rodger Kotanko.

“It was total shock,” said friend Mike Valentine. “Absolute shock. I just could see no reason for this to happen. I think everybody that knows Rodger, has heard of Rodger, would have nothing but good things to say.”

“Every morning you’d see him, he’d wave at you,” said a neighbor who goes by the name Ooggie. “That was Rodger. Kept to himself, he’s always kept to himself.”

Kotanko was described as a gunsmith. Neighbours said he had a gun repair shop in his home, and was well-known in the gun community. They added that it was common for him to be seen with guns.

“He’s built me some custom guns and done some repair work for me,” said Valentine. “He’s got a huge following in the gun world as an excellent gunsmith.”

Neighbours are now questioning the actions of Toronto Police.

“You walk into a butcher shop, a butcher’s got his knife in his hand,” said Ooggie. “Do you shoot him? A gunsmith, what does he have in his hand?”

“I know Rodger would never instigate anything against police,” said Valentine. “I’m just hoping the SIU gets to the bottom of this.”

According to officials, a post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information, videos or pictures related to the incident to contact them.