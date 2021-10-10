'Absolutely devastating': Wetaskiwin mourns after 2 high schools students killed in crash

Wetaskiwin is mourning the loss of two high school students who were killed in a highway crash on Friday night.

Three other teens also remain in hospital after the single-vehicle incident that happened near Highway 814 and Township Road 475 east of Millet.

CTV News has learned the two victims were Grade 12 students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

"This has been absolutely devastating news to our community," said Peter Barron with Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

"To have an event of this magnitude happen on Thanksgiving weekend is even more poignant."

The names of the victims have not been publicly released.

On Sunday, their memory was honoured by some of their classmates who were still coming to terms with the sudden loss.

"He was one of the nicest kids in school," a student told CTV News. "He meant a lot to just about everyone ... it's going to be hard for a lot of people."

Students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday.

"This is incredibly tragic and it's going to be very hard on a lot of people," said Barron.

"The ripple effect of this is going to be significant and we just want to embrace these families and hug them close during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.