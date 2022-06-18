'Absolutely out of this world': 95-year-old Manitoba woman checks skydiving off her bucket list

It had been on Audrey McCosh's bucket list all her life, and so in celebration of her 95th birthday, she finally went skydiving.

On Friday at the Gimli airport in Manitoba, McCosh got bundled up in her skydiving gear and climbed into the small plane.

The old adage 'age is just a number' holds true for McCosh. Despite her 95 years, McCosh – with a nod and fist bump – jumped from the plane in her first ever tandem skydive with Skydive Manitoba.

On the ground, a crowd of her family and friends peered up into the sky ready to welcome her back down to earth with cheers and applause.

"That was absolutely out of this world," McCosh said after getting her feet back safely on solid ground. "That was just absolutely fantastic – a little scary getting out of the plane."

She said her favourite part was when they pulled the parachute and she was able to straighten out and take in the stunning birds-eye view.

"Oh it is gorgeous," she said.

This had been a dream a long time in the making for McCosh.

"We were talking about bucket lists one day and she said she wanted to skydive and I said, 'Let's make it happen,'" her granddaughter Kellea Small told CTV News. "For me, if something is on your bucket list, you have to do it. And this has been something that she has wanted to do she said most of her life. And I thought 'You are 95, you've earned it, you deserve it,' so this was her birthday present."

Small said she is thrilled and excited her grandmother was able to finally check the item off her bucket.

As for McCosh, when asked if she would go skydiving again, she said with a laugh, "I sure would."

-with files from CTV's Zach Kitchen