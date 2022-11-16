‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Man charged in random downtown Calgary assaults

A Calgary man accused in a string of random assaults that left 10 people injured is now facing multiple charges.

The attacks started at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the first victim was a security guard who was assaulted after denying a man entry to a building in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E.

Afterward, police received more reports of assaults at the following locations throughout the downtown core:

300 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.;

Third Street and Seventh Avenue S.E.;

Third Street and Sixth Avenue S.E.;

City Hall LRT platform;

Macleod Trail and Eighth Avenue S.E.;

10th Avenue and Fourth Street S.W.; and

Ninth Avenue and Centre Street.

The victims received minor injuries and no weapons were used during the assaults, police said.

"It is believed that (the suspect) travelled through several buildings including malls, Rocky Mountain Plaza and Bow Valley College," said police in a Wednesday news release.

A large number of officers were deployed throughout the downtown core to find the suspect.

At around 9 a.m., police used social media to warn the public about the attacks and released a photo of the suspect. Police warned anyone who saw the man to call 911 instead of approaching him.

Shortly after, a member of the public spotted the suspect on a CTrain.

"His clothing was different than what had initially been shared with the public," police said. "The witness took a photo of the suspect, who had indeed swapped out his clothing. The photo was shared with officers who were searching for the suspect in the downtown area."

Just before noon, police located the suspect and began chasing after him on foot.

He was taken into custody in the area of First Street and Third Avenue S.E. at 12:30 p.m.

"The behaviour of this individual was absolutely unacceptable and the impact he had on our community can not be underscored," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

"We are grateful to the media and the public who actively participated in providing information throughout the morning that assisted in his safe apprehension. This was a collective effort with our partners at bylaw and Transit and we extend our thanks to them as well."

Nhila Kual Kual, 28, is charged with eight counts of common assault and two counts of uttering threats. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Police say witnesses reported several assaults in which the victims haven't yet come forward.

Anyone who had physical contact with the accused is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.