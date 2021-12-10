'Absolutely unbelievable': B.C.'s deputy premier visits flood-stricken Merritt

B.C.'s deputy premier visited one of the areas most hard-hit by November's devastating floods Thursday and could hardly fathom the destruction.

Mike Farnworth was given a tour of some of the impacted areas of Merritt by city officials on Thursday, including Mayor Linda Brown. Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart and Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin also joined the tour.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Farnworth said, looking at a bridge destroyed by rushing water.

“Look at how the water just ate away at the ground and the bridge just collapsed, then (the river) changed its course.”

Infrastructure in the city of 7,000 people requires extensive repairs. The heavily damaged wastewater treatment plant is once again functioning, but not at full capacity. Brown said more than 300 houses have been destroyed.

“We need housing,” she said. “That is our first and top priority. Housing for those who cannot go back to their own home.”

Farnworth assured the people of Merritt the provincial government will help however it can.

“We’re here to work with the local community, we’re working with the federal government and First Nations, to make sure we get Merritt back on its feet,” he said.

“We have the back of the people here.”

Following his tour of the city, Farnworth also met with First Nations leaders near Spences Bridge and Merritt. Cook’s Ferry Indian Band Chief Christine Minnabarriet told him some residents are still unable to go home, and phone service has not been fully restored.

“We have no cell phone (service), no communication, and no link to emergency services,” she said.

Local First Nations are also concerned that temporary roads in the remote areas will wash away, once again isolating them from the rest of the province.

Liberal MLA Jackie Tegart says there’s no question higher levels of government will be critical in restoring the region, and seeing the damage first-hand is a good start.

“I think we can look at pictures and watch video, but until you actually see it on the ground, it’s hard to imagine the devastation,” she said.

“We’re really pleased the province has come today. Our expectation is that there will be action out of it.”

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates the insured damage caused by the floods last month to be $450 million, making it the most costly severe weather event in B.C.’s history.