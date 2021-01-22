Acadia University says an on-campus student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university, located in Wolfville, N.S., notified the public in a tweet Thursday night.

In a letter online, university officials say the person tested positive after completing a 14-day quarantine.

COVID-19 Advisory January 21, 2021: There is a confirmed COVID-19 case at #AcadiaU. Please read our message to campus. https://t.co/V7BClhfIiQ pic.twitter.com/2pwZwGHRvd

The student was on campus for classes this past Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Acadia says Nova Scotia Public Health has interviewed the student and is doing contact tracing. So far, there are 10 close contacts being tested and given self-isolation instructions.

The university says anyone who may have been in close proximity with the student will be notified.