Acadia University students return to class following four-week faculty strike

Acadia University students headed back to class for the first time Thursday following a four-week strike by the school’s faculty association.

About 350 members of Acadia’s faculty walked off the job Feb. 1 after negotiations between the university's administration and the Acadia University Faculty Association failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Classes at the university in Wolfville, N.S., were cancelled when the strike began.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government appointed mediator William Kaplan to help settle the labour dispute.

The university said mediation had been ongoing since Saturday, but both sides failed to reach an agreement after three days of talks.

Acadia and its faculty association agreed this week to send all outstanding issues to arbitration under Kaplan, whose decision will be final and binding, putting an end to the strike.

The university said Tuesday that its senate would convene over the coming days to determine whether changes need to be made to the academic calendar. Acadia also said it would review the financial impact of the strike on students.

Acadia said students will be able to complete the term and earn the course credits they have been working towards.

It also said details regarding the impact of the strike on term dates, exams, completion of classes and possible financial compensation will be communicated to students as soon as possible.