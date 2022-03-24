Acadia University to host CFL summertime regular-season game

The CFL is coming to Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

CTV News has learned next Tuesday the league will announce that a regular-season game will be played on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville this summer.

TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor said if people are wondering why Acadia and not Halifax or Moncton, it’s likely because of stadium availability, and suitability.

"It is the number one issue," said Naylor. "When we talk about expansion or staging these games.”

Acadia’s Raymond Field will be expanded to a temporary capacity of 10,000.

Hotel general manger Loretta Buchanan said after a nightmarish pandemic that has crushed the tourism industry, this is welcome news.

“Very positive, very ecstatic, and very happy because we have had such a challenging two years with this pandemic,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan also said Wolfville and the Acadia campus can handle the influx of thousands of people.

“We are going to have to involve people outside the community," said Buchanan. "We are going to look at alternatives for transportation. Maybe cars are accommodated outside the town limits.”

While this game will be played outside of Halifax, it is likely to once again spark up the debate and the conversation about the CFL one day putting a team in the Maritimes full-time.

“That has been the dream for a while," said Naylor.

Schooner Sports and Entertainment (SSE) previously attempted to bring a CFL expansion franchise to Halifax. SSE is not involved in staging this game but Bruce Bowser, a partner with SSE, said it could help re-spark momentum.

“The commissioner has been very clear about wanting to keep the dream of CFL in Atlantic Canada alive," said Bowser. "By committing to do regular-season games down there, it’s just that, a commitment to do it.”

Bowser is also aware fans in the region may feel fatigued when it comes to repeated attempts to land a CFL team.