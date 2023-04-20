Acadian groups looking to raise $2.5 million to save Nova Scotia church

Two Acadian organizations are working together to save a huge Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Nation Prospere Acadie and the Societe Heritage Saint-Bernard say they have launched a campaign to raise $2.5 million for Saint Bernard Church by May 23.

Located southwest of Digby, N.S., the 1,300-square-metre building that opened in 1942 is in need of millions of dollars in upgrades.

The groups say if the fundraising is successful the money will be used to re-roof in metal the highest central sections of the building, which they describe as a "mini-cathedral."

Funding will also be used to upgrade the heating system and repair water damage, with the goal of saving the church in time for the World Acadian Congress in 2024.

Nation Prospere says it has accepted responsibility of becoming the owners of the church after their purchase offer was accepted by the archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

The offer is conditional on the group obtaining bank financing to make the initial $250,000 purchase of the building. In addition, Michel Cyr, chair of the Nation Prospere board, said the project and the agreement will only proceed if the additional $2.25 million needed to carry out upgrades and repairs for the building is obtained through the fundraising drive.

He said if this first stage is successful there will be a report sought to further develop the building and its potential uses, in consultation with the community.

"This majestic granite stone building has stood proudly in the local landscape for over 80 years, and it is incumbent upon all of us, as heirs to this proud heritage, to safeguard it today," said Cyr. "To succeed with this endeavour is one of the greatest tributes we can pay to the Acadian people of Nova Scotia."

Nation Prospere Acadie is a charitable organization created in 2018 to help protect Acadian heritage in Atlantic Canada. Last year, its heritage advisory committee designated Saint Bernard Church and Sainte-Marie Church -- a landmark wooden building in nearby Church Point, N.S. -- as places of national significance to the Acadian people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.