Accelerated second dose of AstraZeneca now available for Waterloo Region residents

Waterloo Region residents who received a first dose of AstraZeneca are now eligible for an accelerated second dose.

Second doses will be available eight weeks after a first dose, as long as supply allows. Previously, the province said people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca would need to wait 12 weeks before a second dose. The interval was shortened on Saturday.

People who received AstraZeneca for a first dose can either receive the same vaccine, or Pfizer or Moderna, for a second dose.

Regional officials said people can return to the primary care facility or pharmacy where they got their first dose to get their second one. Second doses of AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccines will be available at those locations.

People can also apply for a shortened second dose interval through the region's website if they want to get Pfizer or Moderna for a second dose.

Starting Monday, people who received an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 are also eligible for an accelerated second dose appointment.

Last week, the province listed Waterloo Region as a Delta variant hot spot.