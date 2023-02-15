Accepted WRPS officer complaints increase in 2022

Waterloo regional police received 134 complaints in 2022 from the Office of the Independent Review Director (OIRPD) - the provincial body that oversees complaints about police in the province.

Last year, 134 complaints were received by the OIRPD, of which 64 were accepted, according to a report sent to the Waterloo Regional Police Service Board on Wednesday.

The report lists a number of reasons why complaints may not be accepted, including bad faith, better dealt with under another act or law, frivolous, no jurisdiction or not in the public interest.

Of the 64 complaints accepted, 13 were determined to be unsubstantiated, one was substantiated and eleven remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, 39 were resolved informally or withdrawn.

An inspector from the professional standards branch said that the resolution process can work to regain the trust of the public.

“We now go out, and we take every opportunity to meet with the complainants,” said WRPS Insp. Sloden Lackovic. “Sometimes they don't want to meet with us we go back. In the end, what we really want to do is we want to regain the trust of this member of this community, restoring their faith in us.”

While the number of complaints overall was 134, down from the 147 received in 2021 and the 145 received in 2020, the number of complaints accepted was the highest in 2022, according to the report.

The OIPRD is responsible for receiving, managing and overseeing all public complaints about municipal, regional and provincial police in Ontario.

The agency is independent of any police service.

“Any member of the public may make a complaint about the conduct of a police officer, the policies of a police service, or about the services provided by a police service with some exclusions,” the report says.

In 2022, 50 complaints came from officer conduct, 10 came from policy and four came from early resolution.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate on 12 occasions in 2022. One matter is still under investigation while the other 11 have resulted in no criminal misconduct.

There are currently nine members before an Ontario Police Services Act hearing, according to the report.