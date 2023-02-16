Access changes mulled for Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park

Parks Canada is considering changes for another busy area of Banff National Park.

Lake Minnewanka has long drawn hikers, divers and boaters to its shores, but the crowds are getting out of hand and the problems are not going away.

It's just one of a number of priorities for the coming year.

While nothing is decided, visitors need to start changing their thinking around park access.

Getting in and out of Banff National Park’s most popular destinations has long been a challenge, but with visitor numbers expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year, Parks Canada says change is inevitable.

"Right now, we are coming up with an overall area plan for Lake Minnewanka. (We) will come up with some broad strategies of where we want to be," said Sal Rasheed, Banff National Park superintendent.

Packed with boaters, divers, hikers and sightseers, the lake is feeling the crunch.

Moraine Lake was suddenly closed to private vehicles this past fall.

While Parks Canada didn't rule that out for Lake Minnewanka during its annual priorities stakeholder meetings this week, changes are expected to be more gradual and less drastic.

"What we've done at Moraine Lake doesn't necessarily need to be what happens at Lake Minnewanka," Rasheed said.

Still, visitors should think more about public transit in the mountain parks.

"They're going to see a few changes for how to access,” said Francois Masse, Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay field unit superintendent.

“We've already been saying for a few years, 'Plan ahead, aim for the shuttle – that's the best way to visit the lakes.' That's even more true for next year."

It's part of a broader plan for Parks Canada, spreading out the roughly 4.3 million visitors expected this year and easing pressure on infrastructure, land and wildlife.

Parks Canada met this week with representatives from tourism, Indigenous communities and other user groups, laying out its vision and priorities for the coming years, including greater roles for the Indigenous nations with long histories in the area.

"It can be tangible change, and it's happening. Now, we need to keep doing the work to make it happen," said Mike Oka of the Kainai Blood Tribe.

Parks Canada says there will be more roadwork over the next two summers as it spends some of the $71 million in federal funds announced last month.