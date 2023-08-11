Access denied: Residential development cut off by frequent train stops

At least once a day, a train passes the King’s Wharf development in Dartmouth and occasionally, it will come to a stop.

“Total it could be about 10 minutes which is concerning because if any emergency happens in one of the buildings,” says resident Miyuki MacDonald.

Last Saturday however, residents say the train was stationary for a much longer period of time.

“Last week they were having a problem I guess, they must’ve been having a problem, 45 minutes. That’s a long time,” says Don McKay, another King’s Wharf resident.

There is only one road in or out of the development.

When Kings Wharf was first approved, the plans called for a bridge to bypass the tracks to allow cars to go to and from the buildings.

Last month, the city approved an amendment from Zzap Consulting Inc. to remove the bridge from the plans.

“We’re worried we can’t get out in emergency or the ambulance can’t get in,” says McKay.

That concern extends to the need for any first responders.

HRM deputy fire chief Roy Hollett says if fire crews need to get through for a non-emergency, they’ll communicate with the train’s engineer and walk over the couplings between the cars.

“If it’s a situation where we need to make access with a truck then we have an option, the captains can contact our dispatch and dispatch will call CM dispatch I believe in Montreal and request the train to be stopped or decoupled for emergency access,” Hollett says.

But that can take time.

“If we’ve got a fire, what are you going to do, jump in the harbour or what?” asks McKay.

No one from Zzap Consulting Inc. responded to a request for comment.

Hollett says they, along with City planners and the developer, are working on a plan to address the situation.

