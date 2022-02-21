Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest

Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.

On Saturday, roads leading to the Pacific Highway Border Crossing were closed by police as hundreds of anti-mandate protesters converged on the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue in Surrey. Earlier in the day, checkpoints were set up in the area to confirm drivers' business at the border.

By 8 p.m. that day, the RCMP confirmed the "vast majority of protesters" had left the area and police allowed traffic through the area once again. Road checks were still in place, but access to the border resumed.

Police were expected to remain in the area, possibly for several days.

"It’s been a very busy day for our teams on the ground, and those supporting operations from behind the scenes," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a news release.

"Our work here is not done though, and the public can expect a continued police presence in the days and nights ahead."

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix commented on the treatment of the media at Saturday's protests, saying he found some of the activities of protesters "completely unacceptable."

"We do have a right in this country to descend and criticize, this is a democracy and were really proud of that," he said on Sunday. "But we don’t have the right, I think, to exercise that against other people's freedoms."

Mounties confirmed they were investigating after members of the media were swarmed.

"These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable," Sturko said.

"While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.