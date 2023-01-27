Access to high-speed internet improves in Dufferin County

Residents in Dufferin County can expect faster, more reliable high-speed internet following an investment made by the federal and provincial government.

More than $530,000 will help improve connection for more than 140 families, farms and businesses in the area.

"Providing reliable internet access is especially important for rural communities to prosper in our increasingly digital world," said Ruby Sahota, Brampton North Member of Parliament, on behalf of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities minister Dominic LeBlanc in a press release Friday.

"Today's announcement will ensure that homes, businesses, and farms in Dufferin County can connect to essential online services and enjoy the additional economic opportunities made available through high-speed internet."

High-speed internet is now available for connection in Marsville, Orton, Prices Sorner and Craigsholme.

"By building new broadband infrastructure in Dufferin County, we are helping build Ontario and strengthen rural communities," said Lisa Thompson, Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs minister.

"This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy."

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. was awarded the contracts to expand broadband services in Dufferin County.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of a fibre-to-the-home project in Dufferin County that is now providing many more rural residents located in the Township of East Garafraxa with access to high-speed internet service," said Gary McNamara, SWIFT board chair.

"As we respond to the need for greater connectivity across our region, today's announcement proudly marks yet another milestone for SWIFT and our partners as the program continues to drive forward with its regional broadband expansion plan to provide greater economic growth potential and increase online opportunities for residents and businesses throughout Southwestern Ontario."

The Ontario government said it's one step closer to its goal of providing high-speed internet to every corner of the province by 2025.