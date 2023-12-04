Accessibility Act passes in Sask., advocacy group celebrates at legislature

The Saskatchewan government officially passed the Accessibility Act as of Dec. 3. The act aims to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for people living with disabilities.

Barrier Free Saskatchewan, an advocacy group, celebrated on the steps of the legislature Monday afternoon following the passing of the act.

“We are here to celebrate the fact that we have a Saskatchewan accessibility legislation,” said Brenda Edel, President of Barrier Free Saskatchewan. “We are here today because we wanted to make sure the government understood the hard work that we have gone through and make sure that they know that we do appreciate the legislation but we are here also that it’s going to be helping all of us.”

To hold the government to task, Edel says they hope to have conversations with all parties moving forward to ensure legislation happens.

“It’s going to be a journey and I’m very lucky to be apart of lots of great advocates and people around me who will be able to guide me, guide us as a group,” said Edel.

“We are all going to have to work together.”