Accessibility upgrades being made to LaSalle park, playground to shut for three weeks
Upgrades are about to begin on a public park in LaSalle to make its playground more accessible.
According to the Town of LaSalle, construction will begin at John Dupuis Park, on the corner of Hazel and Superior Streets, on Monday.
Crews will be changing out the protective base around the playground from pea stone to “engineered wood fiber,” the town said in a release.
The purpose is to make the base more firm and stable so children with disabilities, and their caregivers, can more easily move through the play area.
The playground equipment will be closed for about three weeks.
The town is contributing $54,000 for the project, with the assistance of a federal grant of $100,000.
The town has already made accessibility upgrades to four other parks in the town at Jim Chappus Park, Meo Park, Ojibway Oaks Park and Paul Wilkinson Park.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
-
Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in rowBlue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana.
-
B.C. firefighters, support staff in Yukon to help battle wildfiresFirefighters and support staff from British Columbia have been deployed to Yukon to help battle two wildfires that are impacting travel on a major route.
-
Edmonton Catholic church with Indigenous traditions prepares for papal visitCultures collide each Sunday morning at Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, with sage burning alongside candles and both hymns and Indigenous drumming resounding through congregations.
-
-
Bill Rock to withdraw from UCP leadership contestThe field of candidates campaigning to be Alberta's next premier and United Conservative Party leader will lose one runner.
-
Beauce Carnaval and Kinsmen Timmins celebrate 50 year-long partnershipBeauce Carnaval attracts a happy crowd from near and far and people of all ages, from barely walking to those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, go to the carnival for one reason or another.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes ReservoirRCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen around 2 p.m. after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
Ukrainian church holds picnic to say thank youThe sunny skies were the perfect backdrop on Sunday for the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church picnic on the shores of Richard Lake.