Accessibility upgrades being made to LaSalle park, playground to shut for three weeks

Upgrades are about to begin on a public park in LaSalle to make its playground more accessible.

According to the Town of LaSalle, construction will begin at John Dupuis Park, on the corner of Hazel and Superior Streets, on Monday.

Crews will be changing out the protective base around the playground from pea stone to “engineered wood fiber,” the town said in a release.

The purpose is to make the base more firm and stable so children with disabilities, and their caregivers, can more easily move through the play area.

The playground equipment will be closed for about three weeks.

The town is contributing $54,000 for the project, with the assistance of a federal grant of $100,000.

The town has already made accessibility upgrades to four other parks in the town at Jim Chappus Park, Meo Park, Ojibway Oaks Park and Paul Wilkinson Park.