Accessible parking permit applications, renewals in Ontario go digital

Those in need of an accessible parking permit in Ontario will no longer need to leave the house to get their hands on the important document.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Ontario government announced that Ontarians can now apply for, renew, and replace lost or stolen permits online.

“We are improving our services to make life easier for all Ontarians, especially those with accessibility needs,” Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, said in the release.

“Having the option to apply for and renew Accessible Parking Permits online will save people precious time and let them focus on what matters most in their life instead of filling out needless paperwork.”

Before the announcement, Ontarians living with a disability who qualifed for the permit needed to apply in-person or by mail, in a process that could take up to seven weeks to finish.

Now, those living with a disability, as well as the organizations and not-for-profits that support them, can access the document with the click of a button. Once submitted, the government said an individual can get their document in as little as three weeks.

According to the Ontario government, roughly 770,000 permits are currently in use and, as of last year, Service Ontario issued close to 255,000 permits.

The permit, which is free, grants the holder (or the person transporting an accessible permit holder) certain exemptions when it comes to on-street parking that differ from municipality to municipality.

A permit holder must be in the vehicle while using an accessible parking space or the driver could face a $5,000 and permit seizure.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on background, the government confirmed that even though the process to obtain the documents is becoming streamlined, it is still stringent and requires individuals to submit all relevant medical information and records as if you were completing the steps in person.

Wednesday’s move to digitally-accessible documents builds on other services Ontarians can access without having to step foot in a Service Ontario location, including renewing driver’s licences, health cards, and Ontario Photo Cards.

Accessible parking permit holders will still receive mailed renewal reminders – unlike individuals with driver's licences, licence plate stickers, and health cards.

As well, in-person and mail-in options continue to be available for those who choose to use them, the government said.

To check if you’re eligible for an accessible parking permit, click here.