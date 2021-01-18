Windsor police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a vehicle and a street light.

Officers were called to the single vehicle crash on Wyandotte Street and Gladstone Avenue Saturday night.

Witnesses say a car appeared to have hopped the curb, driving onto the sidewalk before striking a street light that eventually fell onto the road.

Traffic was blocked both ways on Wyandotte Street between Moy Avenue and Gladstone while clean-up was underway.

Windsor Police and Windsor Fire and Rescue were on the scene.

Police could not say if any arrests or charges have since been laid.

