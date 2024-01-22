Accidental 911 calls a major drain on resources, North Bay police say

After receiving more than two dozen ‘pocket dial’ emergency calls during the weekend, police in North Bay are asking the public to stay on the line if they accidentally dial 911.

“North Bay Police Service dispatchers logged 193 calls for service during the weekend, 31 of which were 911 hang-ups, all requiring follow-up,” police said in a news release Monday.

In addition to 911 calls, police also respond to fire and other EMS calls, each of which requires significant resources.

“These 911 hang-ups, or sometimes referred to as pocket dials, are a continual drain on already strained resources,” police said.

“Each 911 hang-up, must be logged, and followed up on, which includes an attempt to call the person back, and if not answered, a message is left. If no one calls back after a message is left, the phone carrier company is contacted, and subscriber information is obtained, including an address.”

Spokesperson Const. Merv Shantz said it's vital people stay on the line if they accidently dial 911.

"No one is going to get in trouble, but we do need to know this because if people are afraid and they just hang up and don’t bother to call us back, that’s more research and time we have to commit to solve this issue," Shantz said.

'This is becoming an issue'

"This is becoming an issue and I know its not just 911 here in North Bay, but its across the province and across the country, so we're just asking the public to assist us in ways they can when these pocket dials do occur."

Police sometimes have to travel to the phone owner’s residence to ensure they are OK. If they live out of town, other police services must make the visit.

“All 911 hang-ups must remain open until they are resolved in some manner, which, in some cases takes hours,” police said.

“Never just hang up if it is a mistake or misdial.” Corry Ouellette, a long-time dispatcher with the North Bay Police Service, is quoted as saying in the news release.

“It is important to let the operator know that it was not a real emergency. If you do not help us with this information, this certainly takes away from the 911 centre’s ability to take calls that are emergencies, and response times may be hindered.”

If you call 911 by mistake, stay on the line and tell the dispatcher there is no emergency. If you pocket dial 911, answer when police call back and let them know it was a mistaken call.

“If you receive a message from the North Bay Police Service, please call back immediately,” police said.

--Files from Amanda Hicks