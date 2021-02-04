A man in his 70s has died in an incident at a marina in Port Moody.

Police in the city said they were called to the Reed Point Marina on Wednesday when someone reported an "accidental drowning."

Firefighters and paramedics were also called in to help.

The man was located and first responders attempted to revive him, police said.

But the 74-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, did not survive.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends," the police department said in a message on Twitter.