Accidental electrical fire on Tecumseh Road East causes $75,000 in damages

Windsor fire officials say an accidental eletrical fire has caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste told AM800 crews were called to Ming Wah Chinese Buffet in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East Tuesday just after 6 a.m.

"It was an accidental fire, overheated coke machine," Coste said. "No injuries, about $75,000 in damage."

Coste says the restaurant is currently closed.

Officials asked residents to stay clear of the area. The blaze was out quickly and firefighters began working on overhaul.

A fire investigator attended the scene and deemed the blaze accidental caused by electrical with damage estimated at $75,000.