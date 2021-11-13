Accidental fire in Bothwell, Ont. causes $100,000 in damages

One person has been displaced following an accidental house fire in Bothwell that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Fire crews from Bothwell and Thamesville responded to the blaze at 9:39 p.m. Friday at 30072 Bothwell Road.

When crews arrived flames were visible through the roof, fire officials say. The firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the home had working fire alarms and there were no injuries reported, however, one person has been displaced.

Chatham-Kent fire officials are reminding residents to ensure wood stove and fireplace chimneys are cleaned and inspected by a professional before use.