Accidental shooting in Sudbury sends one to hospital, suspect arrested

One person is in hospital following an accidental shooting in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday evening.

Greater Sudbury Police said they were called at 8:25 p.m. to respond to Belfry Avenue in the New Sudbury area of the city.

“The initial information was that an occupant in one of the units had accidentally discharged a firearm and had shot their neighbour who was on the balcony,” police said in a news release.

Shooting - Officers on scene Belfry Ave. One person shot with a firearm and taken to HSN. One person in custody. Firearm Secured. High police presence in the area. CID and Patrol Ops investigating the incident. No threat to public safety. Any info re: incident call the GSPS.

“Upon arrival, police located an adult male who had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for medical attention.”

The firearm used in the shooting has been apprehended, police added.

“No threat to public safety ... There is no evidence to suggest that this was an intentional act of violence.”

Officers arrested a 61-year-old man at the scene. He is charged with weapons offences including careless use of a firearm, criminal negligence and assault with a weapon.

He will be in bail court today in Sudbury.