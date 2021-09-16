Accommodation tax pays off for event organizers in Timmins

An accommodation tax put into place by Timmins and a number of northern cities is starting to pay dividends. The money collected from hotel stays is helping the city support things like music festivals and sporting events.

For example, the Northern Golf Association received a cheque in the amount of $7,500.

“So we’re going to be upgrading the Internet servicing out at the (Hollinger) golf course," said Owen Rigg, a director with the Northern Golf Association.

"They don’t have a hardline that’s as reliable as it should be. So we’re doing some upgrades with the hope to host a national championship in the future."

Boosts local tourism

The Timmins Festivals and Events committee and the Mcintyre Curling Club will also be receiving portions of the tax. Mayor George Pirie said it's a way for the city to give money to events that attract a large number of visitors planning to book rooms.

“This just again underscores how important it is to get this program in place finally and to be able to use the funds," Pirie said. "These are events that are significant events within the city of Timmins."

Organizers of the Rock and the River festival, happening next month, are receiving $175,000 from the fund.