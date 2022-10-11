Accused admit to using racial slurs after guilty plea in Richmond café case

A Richmond, B.C., couple facing mischief charges in relation to an incident at a coffee shop that was condemned as an act of anti-Asian hate entered a surprise guilty plea Tuesday.

Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthume opened court proceedings by announcing they’ve switched their plea from not guilty, putting an immediate halt to the trial underway.

“We want this nightmare to be done,” Berthume said to the provincial court judge.

Berthume and his ex-wife Secreve, both representing themselves, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief under $5,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Rocanini Coffee Roasters in March 2021. At the time, Mounties announced they were investigating but did not identify the business. The media release from police came after video began circulating online.

The security video showed drinks being poured on the floor and something being thrown as the couple exited. There was also cellphone video showing a couple getting into a vehicle, and racial slurs could be heard.

In court Tuesday, the two admitted to using racial slurs targeted towards Asian employees during an altercation that started when they were asked to move as part of the coffee shop’s COVID-19 social distancing policy.

The Crown is seeking a suspended sentence for both Berthume and Secreve, which includes a criminal record and 18 months probation. The accused are seeking an absolute discharge.

Berthume told the court that his comments and actions were out of frustration and were the result of a poor decision in a stressful situation, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a trigger.

Both Berthume and Secreve said they regretted their actions.

However, Secreve also told the judge she “finds the Chinese community in Richmond very challenging.”

Around a dozen anti-racism advocates attended the proceedings.

“We need justice,” said Ally Wang, co-founder of Stop Asian Hate Crimes Advocacy Group. “I think that will educate the suspects.”

Berthume, 74, and Secreve, 76, also told the judge they’ve been alienated by their friends, family and community, and the whole experience has made them depressed. Both told the judge they plan on leaving the province.

Sentencing is scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.