Accused allegedly consumed cocaine in hours before Windsor woman killed

The jury trial of Jitesh Bhogal continues in Superior Court, with details about the accused’s actions on June 10, 2018 being heard from the witness stand.

Bhogal, 31, is facing a single charge of first degree murder in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31.

Crown witness Michelle Altman was called to the stand late Tuesday.

Altman told the jury she was living in what she referred to as “a crack house,” beside Taggart’s apartment building in 2018.

Altman says her “on again, off again boyfriend” Jake Thompson introduced her to a man who went by the name “Jay” on June 10, 2018.

“He (Thompson) told me he had met someone referring to as Jay and asked me if I could get some cocaine for him,” Altman testified.

Altman described “Jay” as clean cut and well dressed, “he wasn’t a street person” she told the Jury.

“He was the gentleman seated right over there,” Altman said in court, as she looked in the direction of Jitesh Bhogal.

“I told him my name was Krystal,” Altman testified. “I didn’t tell him my real name.”

Altman told the jury she, Bhogal, and Thompson went to a nearby bank to get money before driving to a restaurant parking lot to meet her drug dealer.

Altman says she bought $50 worth of cocaine first for Bhogal.

“He wanted to make sure it was good. He didn’t want to buy garbage,” Altman testified.

After testing the drugs, Altman says Bhogal asked her to go back to the dealers car and buy an “eight ball” of cocaine.

The group left the parking lot, and returned to University and McKay Avenue, where Altman says she directed Bhogal to park behind 1382 University Ave.

“It was an easy spot for me,” she testified. “I was gonna take off and not give him his dope.”

Altman confessed “it was a routine” for her and Thompson to steal drugs from people they knew.

Altman says she crushed the cocaine with a plastic card, and made five lines on the console of Bhogal’s SUV.

After snorting a line of cocaine herself, Altman told the jury she directed Thompson to do the same, before offering to Bhogal.

“It was enough time for Mr. Thompson and I to dip out on him,” Altman told the jury.

When they left his vehicle, with the majority of Bhogal’s cocaine purchase, Altman says they fled through an alley behind Taggart’s apartment into the house next door, and went up to the second floor.

Altman says because the windows of that house were “busted out,” she could hear Bhogal calling out for her and Thompson to return.

“He (Bhogal) wasn’t pleased,” she testified. “He was pretty pissed off he had got ripped off.”

During her testimony Altman admitted to having a criminal record for various offences including theft, assault with a weapon, and possession of stolen items.

She testified in June 2018 she was a drug user who also consumed alcohol and beer.

The trial will continue Wednesday.