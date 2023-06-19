Suspects plunge into Barrie bay to evade arrest after alleged boat break-in
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Two men accused of jumping into the water at a Barrie marina to avoid capture after an alleged boat break-in face several charges.
Police say officers responded to calls about the break-in on a boat docked at the City of Barrie marina on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.
They say both suspects leaped into the bay when officers arrived, but one of the men struck his head on a rock.
Police say officers found both suspects as they exited the water, taking them into custody.
The two men, ages 33 and 73, are charged with break and enter.
The senior also faces charges of breaching probation.
