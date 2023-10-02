Accused drug dealer caught with crystal meth, fentanyl during hotel room eviction

North Bay police discovered crystal meth and fentanyl during hotel room eviction of accused drug dealer.

Officers were called to a North Bay hotel on Sept. 30 to help evict a 43-year-old man from his room.

"Upon arrival, members of the North Bay Police Service were met by the accused and hotel staff," police said in a news release Monday.

"Upon entry to the unit the accused was being evicted from, police observed in plain view illegal narcotics and drug trafficking equipment."

Approximately 26 grams of suspected crystal meth, about two grams of suspected fentanyl, drug trafficking equipment, cash and an "improvised weapon consisting of a metal ball attached to the end of a length of rope" were seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $2,675.

The man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, drug trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.