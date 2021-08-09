Accused drunk driver rammed RV into cop cars before fleeing twice: Sudbury police

The man at the centre of the police chase involving an RV in Sudbury on Sunday night was first reported as impaired before ramming into a police cruiser and fleeing a traffic stop, police said.

Police received a call just after 6 p.m. on Sunday about the man getting behind the wheel of a recreational vehicle after "consuming numerous alcoholic beverages" and then was spotted driving on MR80 in Val Caron towards New Sudbury.

Officers pulled the 36-year-old over on Notre Dame Avenue about 10 minutes later and could smell alcohol on his breath so he was asked to exit the vehicle. He refused, backed his vehicle into one of the cop cars, and then drove over the curb almost hitting one of the officers.

That is when the chase ensued. The cops followed him to Morin Street in the Flour Mill neighbourhood and set up a "rolling block" to stop the vehicle, at which point the man driving the RV rammed two more cop cars and continued down the street.

"The driver eventually drove the vehicle into a concrete barrier at a low rate of speed and officers were able to block the vehicle in," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon. "The man then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from police on foot. Officers caught the man a short distance from the vehicle."

The accused refused a breathalyzer at the police station and as a result of the incident has now been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Three counts of mischief over $5,000

Three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Three counts of mischief endangering life

Escaping lawful custody

Unlawfully at large

Flight from a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Obstructing a peace officer

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

He was held in custody overnight and was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Monday.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.