Accused Edmonton straw buyer charged with firearms trafficking

An Edmonton man is facing a total of 20 weapons charges after police say he acted as a straw buyer and illegally distributed firearms.

Edmonton Police Service say officers seized a handgun from a suspect last December. The man was charged after it was determined the gun was not registered to him, and was instead licensed to 32-year-old Theodore Wedgwood, according to EPS.

Wedgwood was arrested after a police investigation claimed to confirm that 10 handguns were registered to him, including one seized by police as part of a criminal investigation in Ontario.

Police believe he was acting as a straw buyer for other individuals after none of the guns were reported lost or stolen, or were located at Wedgwood’s places of residence.

“Straw buying – when a legal gun owner purchases and then distributes guns to those not legally allowed to own them – is one of the ways firearms make it into the hands of criminals,” says Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit.

“Identifying and arresting straw buyers helps to interrupt the supply of illegal firearms.”

Wedgwood is now charged with 10 counts each of firearms trafficking and possession for purposes of trafficking.