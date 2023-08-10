Accused human trafficker Lauriston Maloney remains in jail; awaiting bail hearing

Convicted sex offender Lauriston Maloney remains behind bars awaiting a bail hearing one day after his wife Amber was released from custody and bailed out by her parents at the Barrie Courthouse.

Amber Maloney’s parents put up $5,000 to act as her surety.

Maloney, who will have access to her children but was released on several conditions, was arrested last month. Charges against her included:

Trafficking a person.

Administering a noxious substance.

Fraud over $5,000.

Uttering a forged document.

Her lawyer Robert Ratusny told CTV News he awaits further disclosure from the Crown, and his client is happy to be home with her family.

Maloney owns the Beating the Odds camp for children on the autism spectrum at a farm on two acres of land. She opened the unlicensed therapy centre in Essa Township last year.

Her husband Lauriston, a registered sex offender according to police, is facing several charges, including trafficking a person, assault and forcible confinement.

Their arrests came a day after Lauriston Maloney spoke with CTV News on July 18. He defended himself when the OPP released a rare public safety advisory warning of his presence in the community, saying Lauriston Maloney lived at the home and had regular access to the children’s camp.

“I’m not a predator. I’m not somebody who targets children. It is ridiculous what the police are doing,” said Maloney.

Maloney admitted to running an escort service trafficking a 14-year-old girl in Mississauga in 2004. He maintains the girl lied about her age.

As for his wife’s business, Lauriston Maloney said he has nothing to do with the Beating the Odds autism centre.

A publication ban has been imposed, protecting any evidence heard in court from being reported.

However, the OPP confirmed children of the Beating the Odds camp were not victims in this investigation.

The allegations against Amber and Lauriston Maloney have not been tested in court.

Lauriston Maloney makes his next appearance by video from jail in Penetanguishene Friday. His lawyer hopes to set a date for a special bail hearing.