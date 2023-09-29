Accused impaired driver Cassie Korzenko fires defence lawyer further delaying court proceedings

The Barrie woman accused of impaired driving causing a crash that seriously injured three pedestrians parted ways with her lawyer, further delaying court proceedings.

The removal of defence counsel Justin Yuen comes as Cassie Korzenko appeared to be setting a date to plead guilty in connection with the December 2022 pedestrian collision near the Sadlon Arena.

Yuen told the court on Friday that Korzenko expressed wishes to retain new counsel about a week ago, citing a communication breakdown as the reason.

Justice Esther Rosenberg made it official and granted the application, a move the Crown said would likely further stall the case.

Crown Attorney Mary Anne Alexander expressed her frustration, noting the nine months that had passed since Korzenko, a mother of two young children, was charged.

"At this stage, I don't even believe Ms. Korzenko has elected what location she wants to have her trial in, and we're basically back to square one, which is quite concerning given the seriousness of the charges."

Korzenko told the court she plans to speak with legal aid to apply for a change of counsel.

The 33-year-old woman spent weeks behind bars before being released in January to a surety.

Those who know Korzenko claim she struggled for years with addiction to opioids, including fentanyl.

The three people injured in the crash along Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive West were members of Empower Simcoe on their way to a Barrie Colts game.

Caregiver Melissa Smith and two Empower clients with intellectual disabilities were airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. Empower has since confirmed they are continuing their recovery.

Korzenko is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.