Accused impaired driver found with open bottles on Highway 400
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
Provincial police say a 911 caller alerted them to a suspected impaired driver travelling along the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Aurora in the early morning hours last Sunday.
Police stopped the 26-year-old motorist and charged him with impaired and careless driving.
Officers also allegedly found several open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.
The accused was also handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
