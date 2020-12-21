A 30 year old from Thessalon First Nation, east of Sault Ste. Marie, is facing impaired and other charges after police saw a vehicle driving with no license plates Dec. 20.

Police pulled the driver over around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Biish Road within the Territory of Thessalon First Nation.

"While speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and an arrest was made," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

"In the vehicle were two toddlers that were not restrained into car seats. Police searched the vehicle and located a small quantity of suspected fentanyl and open liquor."

The 30-year-old is charged with impaired driving, drug possession, driving without plates, two counts of failing to ensure toddlers were properly secured and driving with open liquor in the vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on Feb. 11.