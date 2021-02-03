Ontario Provincial Police say a 33-year-old Marathon resident was arrested after hitting a pedestrian is the eighth person charged with impaired driving in Nipissing West so far this year.

Officers were called to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Front Street at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired," police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing."

As a result, the driver, from Marathon, Ont., has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation causing bodily harm

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25 in North Bay. The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the accused was issued a 90-day licence suspension.