Accused in attack on London, Ont. Muslim family remanded in custody
Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family, made a brief court appearance Wednesday.
Wearing an orange, jail-issued jumpsuit and mask, Veltman appeared calm when identifying himself and telling the court his lawyer was Christopher Hicks.
Appearing via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack with police say constituted a terror attack.
The charges are in connection with the deaths of four members of a London Muslim family in June.
Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.
The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.
Veltman's legal team asked that the case be put over for two more weeks as they were requesting additional disclosure.
Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Oct. 20.
-
-
Gas prices hit a record high across the provinceGas prices hit a record high Wednesday with some Edmonton gas stations selling regular unleaded for 141.9-a-litre.
-
Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 classThe Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.
-
Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital RegionVolunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get alongA group of mayoral hopefuls were asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Community groups hold forum to address needs of people experiencing homelessness in downtown ReginaA group of advocates gathered on the steps of the Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best serve unhoused people ahead of the cold winter months.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health CanadaAccording to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
-
'Chasing the laughter': Local comedian and mental health advocate releases new musical comedy albumA Regina musician is trying to make people laugh, while also bringing awareness to mental health.
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in BradfordSouth Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.